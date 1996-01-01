15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The decomposition of ozone in the atmosphere is proposed to occur via the following mechanism:
Step 1: Cl(g) + O3(g) → ClO(g) + O2(g)
Step 2: ClO(g) + O3(g) → Cl(g) + 2 O2(g)
Identify the intermediate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cl(g)
B
O3(g)
C
ClO(g)
D
O2(g)