6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
107PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following half-cell reactions are used in a certain voltaic cell:
Br2(l) + 2 e– → 2 Br–(aq) E°red = 1.07 V
Ag+(aq) + e– → Ag(s) E°red = 0.80 V
If the concentrations of Br–(aq) and Ag+(aq) at 298 K are 0.015 M and 0.10 M respectively, calculate the emf generated by this cell at these concentrations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.44 V
B
0.16 V
C
0.35 V
D
0.60 V