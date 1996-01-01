The following half-cell reactions are used in a certain voltaic cell:

Br 2 (l) + 2 e– → 2 Br–(aq) E° red = 1.07 V

Ag+(aq) + e– → Ag(s) E° red = 0.80 V

If the concentrations of Br–(aq) and Ag+(aq) at 298 K are 0.015 M and 0.10 M respectively, calculate the emf generated by this cell at these concentrations.