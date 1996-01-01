8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
8. Thermochemistry Thermal Equilibrium
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 20.0-g block of aluminum at 110 °C and a 20.0-g block of gold at 10 °C are in contact with each other and isolated from the rest of the universe. Which statement applies for the final temperature of the blocks.
A 20.0-g block of aluminum at 110 °C and a 20.0-g block of gold at 10 °C are in contact with each other and isolated from the rest of the universe. Which statement applies for the final temperature of the blocks.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The final temperature will be exactly 60 °C.
B
The final temperature will be higher than 60 °C.
C
The final temperature will be lower than 60 °C.
D
The final temperature cannot be predicted.
E
The final temperature does not depend on the identity of the blocks.