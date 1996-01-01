7. Gases
Partial Pressure
7. Gases Partial Pressure
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the partial pressure of xenon in a gas mixture with a total pressure of 784 mmHg. The partial pressures of the other gases are H2, 56 mmHg; He, 198 mmHg; and N2, 263 mmHg.
Considering a 8.0-L sample of this mixture at 298 K, calculate the mass of the xenon.
Calculate the partial pressure of xenon in a gas mixture with a total pressure of 784 mmHg. The partial pressures of the other gases are H2, 56 mmHg; He, 198 mmHg; and N2, 263 mmHg.
Considering a 8.0-L sample of this mixture at 298 K, calculate the mass of the xenon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
21.1 g
B
29.6 g
C
15.1 g
D
46.3 g