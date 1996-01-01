7. Gases
Partial Pressure
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Equal amounts of hydrogen gas and helium gas are placed in a flask at room temperature. Determine which of the two gases has the greater partial pressure
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Helium gas has greater partial pressure
B
Hydrogen gas has greater partial pressure
C
Hydrogen gas and helium gas has the same partial pressure