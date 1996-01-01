7. Gases
Partial Pressure
7. Gases Partial Pressure
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 350 mL flask contains helium gas at 345 mmHg and 53.0 °C. A 6.72 g sample of naphthalene is added to the flask and evaporates into a gas. Calculate the total pressure in the flask.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.33x103 mmHg
B
3.45x102 mmHg
C
3.39x103 mmHg
D
3.05x103 mmHg