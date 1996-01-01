6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown salt is suspected to contain either I-, PO43–, or SO42–. Three samples of the same salt were mixed in solutions of CuClO4, Hg2(ClO4)2, and SrBr2 and a precipitated formed for each setup. Identify the anion of the salt.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I-
B
PO43–
C
SO42–
D
All three anions are possibly present