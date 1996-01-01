6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown solution is suspected to contain either CuClO4, MgBr2, or Na2SO4. It was then mixed with Sr(ClO4)2 and then with KBr solutions.
Which of the following scenarios are likely to occur?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
SrSO4 could possibly precipitate.
B
MgSO4 could possibly precipitate.
C
CuBr could possibly precipitate.
D
Two out of the three precipitates above will be produced.
E
All three precipitates are possible.
F
No precipitate will be formed