3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fermentation involves converting glucose (C6H12O6) into ethanol (C2H5OH) and carbon dioxide. Calculate the mass (in g) and volume (in L) of ethanol produced by the fermentation of 105.3 g of glucose. Assume that at 25 ºC, 1 mole of ethanol has a volume of 58.39 mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mass = 50.42 g; volume = 0.06113 L
B
mass = 53.88 g; volume = 0.06829 L
C
mass = 55.27 g; volume = 0.07282 L
D
mass = 58.53 g; volume = 0.07633 L