Fermentation involves converting glucose (C 6 H 12 O 6 ) into ethanol (C 2 H 5 OH) and carbon dioxide. Calculate the mass (in g) and volume (in L) of ethanol produced by the fermentation of 105.3 g of glucose. Assume that at 25 ºC, 1 mole of ethanol has a volume of 58.39 mL.