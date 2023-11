Ba(OH) 2 or KOH reacts with acids in neutralization reactions. The unbalanced equations are

Ba(OH) 2 (aq) + HCl(aq) → BaCl 2 (s) + H 2 O(l)

KOH(aq) + HCl(aq) → KCl(s) + H 2 O(l)

How many kilograms of each item are required to neutralize 1.50 gallons of HCl (1.18 g/mL)?