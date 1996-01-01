Fireclay is a ceramic usually made by mixing Al(OH) 3 , SiO 2 , and Mg(OH) 2 . The resulting mixture is then heated to 1100 ºC to form Al 2 O 3 and MgO by removal of water. The fireclay product has a mass percent composition of 45% Al 2 O 3 , 50% SiO 2 , and 5% MgO. Calculate the amount of each starting material required to create 200 g of fireclay.