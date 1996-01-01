3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fireclay is a ceramic usually made by mixing Al(OH)3, SiO2, and Mg(OH)2. The resulting mixture is then heated to 1100 ºC to form Al2O3 and MgO by removal of water. The fireclay product has a mass percent composition of 45% Al2O3, 50% SiO2, and 5% MgO. Calculate the amount of each starting material required to create 200 g of fireclay.
A
138 g Al(OH)3, 100 g SiO2, 15 g Mg(OH)2
B
132 g Al(OH)3, 105 g SiO2, 21 g Mg(OH)2
C
144 g Al(OH)3, 93 g SiO2, 9 g Mg(OH)2
D
125 g Al(OH)3, 114 g SiO2, 26 g Mg(OH)2