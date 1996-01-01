19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the condition for an endothermic reaction to occur spontaneously?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
+ΔS (more disordered) and at high temperatures, to make TΔS > ΔH
B
+ΔS (more disordered) and at high temperatures, to make TΔS < ΔH
C
–ΔS (more ordered) and at high temperatures, to make TΔS > ΔH
D
–ΔS (more ordered) and at high temperatures, to make TΔS < ΔH