19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is true about the reaction shown below?
N2O4(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH° = 58.02 kJ; ΔS° = 176.6 J/K
Which of the following statement is true about the reaction shown below?
N2O4(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH° = 58.02 kJ; ΔS° = 176.6 J/K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is spontaneous at low temperatures but not spontaneous at high temperatures.
B
The reaction is spontaneous at high temperatures but not spontaneous at low temperatures.
C
The reaction is spontaneous at all temperatures.
D
The reaction will not be spontaneous at any temperature.