19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Can an exothermic reaction be nonspontaneous? Justify your answer.
Yes. When the reaction has a +ΔS (more disordered) and at low temperatures, the term TΔS will be more negative than ΔH, making the reaction nonspontaneous.
Yes. When the reaction has a –ΔS (more ordered) and at low temperatures, the term TΔS will be more negative than ΔH, making the reaction nonspontaneous.
No. All exothermic reactions are spontaneous.