Some naturally occurring metals react spontaneously with the oxygen in the air.

Can oxygen oxidize Cr2+(aq) to Cr3+(aq) spontaneously at 25 °C under the following environmental conditions: [Cr2+] = [Cr3+] = 1×10−6 M; pH = 7.0; P O2 = 170 mmHg?

Cr3+(aq) + e− → Cr2+(aq) E° red = −0.41 V