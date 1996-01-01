6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
104PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some naturally occurring metals react spontaneously with the oxygen in the air.
Can oxygen oxidize Cr2+(aq) to Cr3+(aq) spontaneously at 25 °C under the following environmental conditions: [Cr2+] = [Cr3+] = 1×10−6 M; pH = 7.0; PO2 = 170 mmHg?
Cr3+(aq) + e− → Cr2+(aq) E°red = −0.41 V
O2(g) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e− → 2 H2O(l) E°red = 1.23V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Oxygen can oxidize Cr2+(aq) to Cr3+(aq) spontaneously at 25 °C under the environmental conditions.
B
Oxygen cannot oxidize Cr2+(aq) to Cr3+(aq) spontaneously at 25 °C under the environmental conditions.