Determine what happens to the cell voltage when each of the following changes is made to the Daniell cell originally in standard conditions. Show the balanced equation for each reaction.

a) 2.25 M Zn(NO 3 ) 2 is added to the anode compartment

b) 2.25 M CuSO 4 is added to the cathode compartment

c) 1.00 M Cu(NO 3 ) 2 is added to the cathode compartment