6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
105PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine what happens to the cell voltage when each of the following changes is made to the Daniell cell originally in standard conditions. Show the balanced equation for each reaction.
a) 2.25 M Zn(NO3)2 is added to the anode compartment
b) 2.25 M CuSO4 is added to the cathode compartment
c) 1.00 M Cu(NO3)2 is added to the cathode compartment
d) 2.25 M H2SO4 is added to the cathode compartment
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) Ecell is increased. Zn (s) + Cu2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Cu (s)b) Ecell is increased. Zn (s) + Cu2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Cu (s)c) Nothing happens to the cell voltage.Zn (s) + Cu2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Cu (s)d) Ecell is increased.Zn (s) + 2 H+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + H2 (g)
B
a) Ecell is decreased. Zn (s) + Cu2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Cu (s)b) Ecell is increased. Zn (s) + Cu2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Cu (s)c) Nothing happens to the cell voltage.Zn (s) + Cu2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Cu (s)d) Ecell is decreased.Zn (s) + 2 H+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + H2 (g)
C
a) Ecell is increased. Zn (s) + Cu2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Cu (s)b) Ecell is decreased. Zn (s) + Cu2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Cu (s)c) Nothing happens to the cell voltage.Zn (s) + Cu2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Cu (s)d) Ecell is increased.Zn (s) + 2 H+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + H2 (g)
D
a) Ecell is decreased. Zn (s) + Cu2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Cu (s)b) Ecell is increased. Zn (s) + Cu2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Cu (s)c) Nothing happens to the cell voltage.Zn (s) + Cu2+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + Cu (s)d) Ecell is increased.Zn (s) + 2 H+ (aq) → Zn2+ (aq) + H2 (g)