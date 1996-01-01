13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the structure of the molecules AsF3 and AsF5 showing their spatial orientation. Identify which has a dipole moment and which does not and explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AsF3 has a trigonal pyramidal geometry and the bond dipoles add to give it a net dipole moment. On the other hand, AsF5 has a trigonal bipyramidal geometry and all the bond dipoles cancel out.
B
AsF3 has a trigonal planar geometry and the bond dipoles add to give it a net dipole moment. On the other hand, AsF5 has a trigonal bipyramidal geometry and all the bond dipoles cancel out.
C
AsF3 has a trigonal planar geometry and the bond dipoles add to give it a net dipole moment. On the other hand, AsF5 has a trigonal pyramidal geometry and all the bond dipoles cancel out.
D
AsF3 has a trigonal pyramidal geometry and the bond dipoles add to give it a net dipole moment. On the other hand, AsF5 also has a trigonal pyramidal geometry but no lone pairs so all the bond dipoles cancel out.