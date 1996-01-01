16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrogen dioxide decomposed into NO and O2: NO2(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + O2(g). A 0.60 mol sample of NO2 was placed in a 1.0 L flask and allowed to reach equilibrium. What is the equilibrium concentration of O2 if Kc = 1.20 × 10–5?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.010 M
B
0.090 M
C
0.15 M
D
0.23 M