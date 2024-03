In a 1.50 L flask, 1.67 mol H 2 O 2 is placed at 156 K. If 78.0 % of H 2 O 2 decomposes to H 2 and O 2 , what is the value of K c for the reaction?

H 2 O 2 (g) → H 2 (g) + O 2 (g)