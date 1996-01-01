15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate constant values for a hypothetical reaction are 1.250×10−4 s−1 and 8.764×10−3 s−1 at 345 K and 360 K, respectively. Calculate the value of activation energy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
292.5 kJ/mol
B
245.8 kJ/mol
C
281.1 kJ/mol
D
214.8 kJ/mol