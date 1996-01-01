15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following gas-phase reactions:
1. 4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g)
2. H2(g) + Cl2(g) → 2 HCl(g)
The two reactions are carried out under identical temperature and pressure conditions. If we assume that the activation energy for reactions is the same, which one will still proceed faster?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction 1 will procced faster because it is entropy driven.
B
Reaction 2 will proceed faster because the reactants are symmetrical.