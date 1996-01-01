Consider the following gas-phase reactions:

1. 4 NH 3 (g) + 5 O 2 (g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H 2 O(g)

2. H 2 (g) + Cl 2 (g) → 2 HCl(g)

The two reactions are carried out under identical temperature and pressure conditions. If we assume that the activation energy for reactions is the same, which one will still proceed faster?