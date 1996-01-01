13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the reaction equation when Sn(OH)4 sol is converted to a gel. After the gel is heated and dried, provide the formula of the ceramic formed.
A
Reaction: (OH)3–Sn–O–H + H–O–Sn–(OH)3 → (OH)3–Sn–Sn–(OH3+ H2O2
Ceramic formed: SnO4
B
Reaction: (OH)3–Sn–O–H + H–O–Sn–(OH)3 → (OH)3–Sn–O–Sn–(OH)3 + H2O
Ceramic formed: SnO2
C
Reaction: (OH)3–Sn–O–H + H–O–Sn–(OH)3 → (OH)3–Sn–O–O–Sn–(OH)3 + H2
Ceramic formed: SnO
