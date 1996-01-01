Calculate the standard enthalpy of formation of butanol (C 4 H 9 OH) given that the complete combustion of one mole of butanol releases 2674.45 kJ of heat.

C 4 H 9 OH(l) + 6 O 2 (g) → 4 CO 2 (g) + 5 H 2 O(l) ΔH° = –2674.45 kJ