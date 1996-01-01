8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the standard enthalpy of formation of butanol (C4H9OH) given that the complete combustion of one mole of butanol releases 2674.45 kJ of heat.
C4H9OH(l) + 6 O2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 5 H2O(l) ΔH° = –2674.45 kJ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–434.62 kJ/mol
B
–327.3 kJ/mol
C
–107.25 kJ/mol
D
–111.3 kJ/mol