8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a hypothetical world, hydrocarbons can be burned using Cl2 gas. Would this be less or more exothermic than using O2 gas? Use the following reactions for your comparison:
C3H8(g) + 5 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g)
C3H8(g) + 10 Cl2(g) → 3 CCl4(g) + 8 HCl(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Burning using Cl2 gas more exothermic.
B
Burning using Cl2 gas less exothermic.