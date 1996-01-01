8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The enthalpies of formation for 1-pentyne and 2-pentyne are 144.3 kJ/mol and -53.35 kJ/mol, respectively. Which statement is correct based on these statements?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1-pentyne is more stable than 2-pentyne
B
1-pentyne is less stable than 2-pentyne
C
1-pentyne and 2-pentyne are equally stable
D
None of the above