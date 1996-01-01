3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
7.00 g of pure Fe metal is produced by the reduction of a 5.18 g sample containing Fe2O3 and FeO. How many grams of Fe2O3 and FeO are in the original sample?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.35 g Fe2O3 & 3.65 g FeO
B
3.65 g Fe2O3 & 3.35 g FeO
C
1.68 g Fe2O3 & 5.33 g FeO
D
5.33 g Fe2O3 & 1.68 g FeO