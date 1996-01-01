19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In state A, two ideal gases (represented by yellow and green spheres) initially occupy two separate bulbs. When the stopcock is opened, the two ideal gases went from state A to state B. Relate states A and B to the graph.
A
The spontaneous (ΔG < 0) process of going from State A to State B can be represented by the decreasing (from left to right) curve left side of the minimum/lowest point of the graph. Going from State B to another new state can be represented by the increasing (from left to right) curve right side of the minimum/lowest point of the graph since this process is non-spontaneous (ΔG > 0).
B
States A and B are both best represented by the minimum/lowest point (ΔG = 0) of the graph.
C
The process of going from States A to B and from State B back to A are essentially spontaneous (ΔG < 0) and are well represented by the decreasing (from left to right) curve left side of the minimum/lowest point of the graph.
D
The process (ΔG > 0) of going from State A to State B can be represented by the increasing (from left to right) curve right side of the minimum/lowest point of the graph. Going from State B to another new state (ΔG < 0) can be represented by the decreasing (from left to right) curve left side of the minimum/lowest point of the graph.