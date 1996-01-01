For the reaction C(s) + 2 Cl 2 (g) ⇌ CCl 4 (g), the value of K c at 500 K is 2.50×10−3. If 4.00 mol of Cl 2 and an excess of solid carbon are introduced to a 2.00-L vessel, determine the concentrations of Cl 2 and CCl 4 when the reaction mixture reaches equilibrium. Calculate the molar composition of the equilibrium mixture.