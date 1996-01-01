16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction C(s) + 2 Cl2(g) ⇌ CCl4(g), the value of Kc at 500 K is 2.50×10−3. If 4.00 mol of Cl2 and an excess of solid carbon are introduced to a 2.00-L vessel, determine the concentrations of Cl2 and CCl4 when the reaction mixture reaches equilibrium. Calculate the molar composition of the equilibrium mixture.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Equilibrium Concentrations
[Cl2] = 3.96 M
[CCl4] = 2.00×10−2 M
Molar Compositions at Equilibrium
XCl2 = 0.995
XCCl4 = 0.005
B
Equilibrium Concentrations
[Cl2] = 1.98 M
[CCl4] = 1.00×10−2 M
Molar Compositions at Equilibrium
XCl2 = 0.995
XCCl4 = 0.005
C
Equilibrium Concentrations
[Cl2] = 1.60 M
[CCl4] = 4.00×10−1 M
Molar Compositions at Equilibrium
XCl2 = 0.800
XCCl4 = 0.200
D
Equilibrium Concentrations
[Cl2] = 1.80 M
[CCl4] = 2.00×10−1 M
Molar Compositions at Equilibrium
XCl2 = 0.900
XCCl4 = 0.100
