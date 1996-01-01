15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The activation energy (Ea) is 160 kJ/mol and the frequency factor (A) is 4.73×1010 /(M•s) for the bimolecular reaction below:
H2(g) + I2(g) → 2 HI(g)
What is the rate constant of the reaction at 300°C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.92×10–4 /(M•s)
B
9.78×10–5 /(M•s)
C
1.24×10–4 /(M•s)
D
1.30×10–5 /(M•s)