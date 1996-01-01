15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
Arrhenius Equation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 40°C, the rate constant of a particular first-order reaction is 2.6×10–4 s–1. Calculate the activation energy in kJ/mol if the rate of the reaction quadruples when the temperature is increased to 70°C.
A
41 kJ/mol
B
720 kJ/mol
C
28 kJ/mol
D
56 kJ/mol