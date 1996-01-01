19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two bulbs contain two different ideal gases that are initially separated by a stopcock as shown in the figure below. Once the stopcock is opened, the two gases mix. Which of the following statements is true about the entropy of surroundings?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The entropy of the surroundings will be greater than zero.
B
The entropy of the surroundings will be less than zero.
C
The entropy of the surroundings will be equal to zero.
D
The entropy of the surroundings is not affected by the process.