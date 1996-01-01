16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a reaction mixture that initially contains 750 torr of N2O4
The gases react according to the equation below:
N2O4(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g) Kp = 47.9 at 400 K
Calculate the mole fraction of NO2 when equilibrium is reached.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.461
B
0.751
C
0.365
D
0.212