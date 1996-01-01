16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The decomposition of PCl5(g) produces phosphorus trichloride gas and chlorine gas. The Kp for this reaction at 523 K is 1.05. If the total pressure at equilibrium is 2.43 atm, calculate the starting pressure of PCl5 at this temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.57 atm
B
0.861 atm
C
3.14 atm
D
0.752 atm