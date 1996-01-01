6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Electrolytes
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
It is generally observed that water-soluble ionic substances are strong electrolytes. Which of the following statements about the electrical conductivity of aqueous solutions of strong electrolytes is the most accurate?
It is generally observed that water-soluble ionic substances are strong electrolytes. Which of the following statements about the electrical conductivity of aqueous solutions of strong electrolytes is the most accurate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Water splits up into H+ and OH– ions in the presence of a strong electrolyte and these ions carry electrical charges in solutions.
B
The electrical conductivity of aqueous solutions is a very complex phenomenon that cannot be explained using ions.
C
Strong electrolytes dissociate completely in their aqueous solutions and produce ions that carry electrical charges and conduct electricity.