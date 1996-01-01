14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
14. Solutions Freezing Point Depression
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, the van't Hoff factor for Na2SO4 was calculated to be 2.80. An aqueous Na2SO4 solution has a freezing point of –2.35 °C. What is the mass percent of Na2SO4 in this solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.94 %
B
6.66 %
C
6.02 %
D
6.16 %