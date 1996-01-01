1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
1. Intro to General Chemistry Classification of Matter
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The image below shows a picture of an opal stone. Student A claims that the stone is a chemical compound. Student B claims that it cannot be a compound. Who is correct? Why?
The image below shows a picture of an opal stone. Student A claims that the stone is a chemical compound. Student B claims that it cannot be a compound. Who is correct? Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Student A is correct because the stone's composition is constant.
B
Student B is correct because the stone's composition is constant.
C
Student A is correct because the stone's composition is not constant.
D
Student B is correct because the stone's composition is not constant.