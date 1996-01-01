6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
106PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Nernst equation is applicable not just to cell reactions, but also to half-reactions. Consider the following half-reaction,
2 Hg2+(aq) + 2 e− → 2 Hg22+(aq) E° = 0.92 V
Using the Nernst equation, what is its potential at 25 °C if [Hg2+] = [Hg22+] = 0.15 M?
The Nernst equation is applicable not just to cell reactions, but also to half-reactions. Consider the following half-reaction,
2 Hg2+(aq) + 2 e− → 2 Hg22+(aq) E° = 0.92 V
Using the Nernst equation, what is its potential at 25 °C if [Hg2+] = [Hg22+] = 0.15 M?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.94 V
B
0.92 V
C
0.90 V
D
0.00 V