3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following image shows a mixture of nitrogen and oxygen gases at room temperature. When the temperature of the mixture is raised, nitric oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) are produced.
2 N2 + 3 O2 → 2 NO + 2 NO2
What will be the number of molecules of each substance present in the mixture when the reaction is complete.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
N2 = 0; O2 = 0; NO = 4; NO2 = 4
B
N2 = 0; O2 = 1; NO = 4; NO2 = 4
C
N2 = 1; O2 = 0; NO = 4; NO2 = 4
D
N2 = 1; O2 = 0; NO = 5; NO2 = 5