15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate of the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide is directly proportional to the concentration of H2O2 and Pt (Rate = k [H2O2] [Pt]). Shown below is the reaction mechanism.
Step 1. Pt + H2O2 → H2O + Pt(O) (slow)
Step 2. Pt(O) + H2O2 → Pt + O2 + H2O (fast)
Overall equation: 2 H2O2 → O2 + H2O
Explain why Pt is in the rate law but is not in the overall chemical equation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pt is in the rate law because it causes the reaction to slow down so that the reaction can be observed, but the reaction can proceed rapidly without it.
B
Pt is used in large amounts but is involved in an elementary step that is too slow to be significant for the overall equation.
C
Pt can be ignored in the overall chemical equation even if it is part of the slow step because it is used in small quantities.
D
Pt is in the rate law because it is a reactant in the slow or rate-determining step, and is not in the overall chemical equation because it is a catalyst. The Pt catalyst is consumed in the first step and regenerated in the final step.