15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about a bimolecular elementary reaction is correct?
A
A bimolecular elementary reaction is a reaction that involves one reactant molecule and occurs in a single event.
B
A bimolecular elementary reaction is a reaction that involves one reactant molecule and occurs in two steps.
C
A bimolecular elementary reaction is a reaction that involves two reactant molecules and occurs in a single event.
D
A bimolecular elementary reaction is a reaction that involves two reactant molecules and occurs in two steps.