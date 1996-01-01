15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction with a two-step mechanism:
Step 1: 2 NO2 → NO3 + NO (slow)
Step 2: NO3 + CO → NO2 + CO2 (fast)
Would the rate law change if the reaction occurred in a single step? If yes, what would be the new rate law?
Consider the following reaction with a two-step mechanism:
Step 1: 2 NO2 → NO3 + NO (slow)
Step 2: NO3 + CO → NO2 + CO2 (fast)
Would the rate law change if the reaction occurred in a single step? If yes, what would be the new rate law?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the rate law would change to rate = k[NO2]2[CO].
B
Yes, the rate law would change to rate = k[NO3][CO].
C
Yes, the rate law would change to rate = k[NO2][CO].
D
Yes, the rate law would change to rate = k[NO2]
E
No, the rate law would still be the same.