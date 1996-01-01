3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diagram below represents the reaction between ammonia and oxygen to produce nitric oxide and water. Use this diagram to calculate the number of moles of nitric oxide that could be produced from 12 moles of ammonia.
8 mol NO
12 mol NO
14 mol NO
16 mol NO