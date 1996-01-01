Nitrogen gas (N 2 ) reacts with magnesium to form magnesium nitride (Mg 3 N 2 ) at 800 °C. The source of nitrogen in this reaction is the atmospheric nitrogen from the air. Air contains about 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen, and 1% other gases. Since the reaction is exothermic, the released heat can result in the reaction between nitrogen and oxygen to form nitric oxide (NO). If 95% of the nitrogen in the air reacts with magnesium to form magnesium nitride and the remainder reacts with oxygen to form nitric oxide, how many grams of nitric oxide would be produced when 45.0 g of magnesium reacts with excess air?