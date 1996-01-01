3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
CO2 gas is produced by heating H2CO3 at 127 °C. The volume of 1.00 mol of CO2 is 32.85 L under the same conditions. How much gas in liters is produced when 24.7 g of H2CO3 is heated?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.38 L CO2
B
26.2 L CO2
C
13.1 L CO2
D
1.19 L CO2