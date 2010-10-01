3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Potassium superoxide, KO2, is used to convert carbon dioxide and water into oxygen
4 KO2 (s) + 4 CO2 (g) + 2 H2O (g) → 4 KHCO3 (s) + 3 O2 (g)
Calculate the number of molecules of O2 (g) produced from the 0.0692 g CO2 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.5 x 1020
B
7.1 x 1020
C
8.3 x 1020
D
1.6 x 1020