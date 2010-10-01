Potassium superoxide, KO 2 , is used to convert carbon dioxide and water into oxygen

4 KO 2 (s) + 4 CO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O (g) → 4 KHCO 3 (s) + 3 O 2 (g)

Calculate the number of molecules of O 2 (g) produced from the 0.0692 g CO 2 (g)



