3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Barium chloride and water are produced by the reaction of hydrochloric acid and barium hydroxide:
2HCl (aq) + Ba(OH)2 (aq) → BaCl2 (aq) +2H2O (l)
Consider 6 moles of barium hydroxide that reacted.
Calculate the amount of the products made and the amount of the other reactant consumed
____ moles of hydrochloric acid is consumed.
____ moles of barium chloride and ____ moles of water are produced.
Barium chloride and water are produced by the reaction of hydrochloric acid and barium hydroxide:
2HCl (aq) + Ba(OH)2 (aq) → BaCl2 (aq) +2H2O (l)
Consider 6 moles of barium hydroxide that reacted.
Calculate the amount of the products made and the amount of the other reactant consumed
____ moles of hydrochloric acid is consumed.
____ moles of barium chloride and ____ moles of water are produced.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6, 12, 6
B
12, 6, 12
C
3, 6, 3
D
6,3,6