Barium chloride and water are produced by the reaction of hydrochloric acid and barium hydroxide:

2HCl (aq) + Ba(OH) 2 (aq) → BaCl 2 (aq) +2H 2 O (l)





Consider 6 moles of barium hydroxide that reacted.

Calculate the amount of the products made and the amount of the other reactant consumed

____ moles of hydrochloric acid is consumed.

____ moles of barium chloride and ____ moles of water are produced.



