70PRACTICE PROBLEM
A helium atom has a diameter of 260 pm. If a row consists of 6.02x1023 helium atoms, what is its length in meters?
A basketball ball has a diameter of 9.43 inches. If a row consists of 6.02x1023 basketball balls, what is its length in meters?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.28x1013 m, 2.03x1023 m
B
2.03x1023 m, 4.86x1022 m
C
2.03x1023 m, 2.03x1023 m
D
5.28x1013 m, 4.86x1022 m