15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the activation energy (in kJ/mol) of a reaction if the rate of the reaction increases by a factor of 3.5 when the temperature is increased from 40°C to 60°C. If the temperature is increased raised from 110°C to 130°C, by how much will the rate of the reaction increase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The activation energy is 54 kJ/mol. When the temperature is increased from 110°C to 130°C the reaction increases by 1.5
B
The activation energy is 65 kJ/mol. When the temperature is increased from 110°C to 130°C the reaction increases by 4.3.
C
The activation energy is 54 kJ/mol. When the temperature is increased from 110°C to 130°C the reaction increases by 2.3.
D
The activation energy is 65 kJ/mol. When the temperature is increased from 110°C to 130°C the reaction increases by 1.5.