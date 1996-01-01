7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
What volume 12.5 g of argon gas occupies at a pressure of 1.22 atm and a temperature of 352 K? If the sample were 12.5 g of helium, would the volume be different under identical conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
V = 7.40 L Ar; V = 73.9 L He
B
V = 6.84 L Ar; V = 73..9 L He
C
V = 7.40 L Ar; V = 68.3 L He
D
V = 6.84 L Ar; V = 68.3 L He
E
V = 295 L Ar; V = 273 He L
F
The volume would be the same.