7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Approximately 0.04% of the Eart's atmosphere is made up of carbon dioxide. How many CO2 molecules would be in a 3.4 L sample collected from the atmosphere at sea level (1.00 atm) on a warm day (30°C)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.3×1020 CO2 molecules
B
9.6×1020 CO2 molecules
C
8.2×1022 CO2 molecules
D
3.3×1019 CO2 molecules